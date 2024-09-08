Boyles Fire in Lake County prompts evacuations, threatens structures

A brush fire in Lake County has prompted evacuations, Cal Fire said on Sunday.

The blaze, dubbed the "Boyles Fire," broke out in Clearlake on Sunday afternoon. Evacuation orders were issued for areas near "Highway 53 on the west, Dam Road on the south, Boyles Avenue on the east, and 32nd Avenue on the north," Cal Fire said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said about 76 acres had been burned, and there was no containment.

At least 30 structures were involved in the fire, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.