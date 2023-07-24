Fire destroys home near Vacaville

A fire destroyed a home in the North Bay Monday, firefighters said.

It started with a car fire near Vacaville which spread into dry grass, then multiple structures, firefighters said.

The flames broke out just after 6 p.m. along Meridian Road, north of Interstate 80.

Firefighters said there were people inside the home when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safely.

It took crews nearly two hours to get things under control.