George Lucas sues over driveway use in Marin County town

Legendary filmmaker George Lucas is suing the town of San Anselmo to ensure he can keep using a strip of land as a driveway.

Lucas owns more than 6,000 acres in Marin County known as Skywalker Ranch.

In may, he filed suit against the heirs of deceased neighbors and San Anselmo to safeguard a road he and guests use as a driveway.

In the suit, Lucas argues that four deceased neighbors might have been granted an easement over part of the road, and two other neighbors may have had an interest in the land.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He says he’s been using the driveway since 1990 and wants to continue to do so.

The town council will decide the matter.