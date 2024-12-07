High school coach in Napa County pleads guilty to child molestation

A 42-year-old man who was a cross-country coach at American Canyon High School has pleaded no contest to 10 charges for child molestation involving two victims, Napa County prosecutors said.

Brad Rowell entered the plea as part of a deal that calls for him to serve 15 years in prison, register as a sex offender for life, obey a 10-year protective order for each victim and pay restitution to them, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

The more recent case involved Rowell's role at American Canyon High School, while the other case involved someone under 14 years old who he molested in a location outside of Napa County. Both victims were consulted and supported the plea agreement, prosecutors said.

Deputy District Attorney Colleen McMahon, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement, "We are pleased to provide closure to the victims and their families so swiftly in this case. There was an opportunity to spare the victims from testifying in court, make the defendant a lifetime sex registrant and secure a substantial state prison sentence, and we took advantage of it."

