A landslide sent trees crashing into power lines in San Rafael Monday morning.

The landslide happened in the 100 block of Bret Harte Avenue, police said.

PG&E turned electricity off in the neighborhood and authorities shut down the roadway in both directions while crews worked at the scene.

No homes were in immediate danger, police said.

