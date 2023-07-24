Lawsuit filed in connection with violent police confrontation in San Rafael

A federal civil rights lawsuit has now been filed in connection with a violent confrontation and a bloody arrest in the North Bay.

It all stems from an incident involving two San Rafael police officers last month and it was captured on body worn cameras.

Court documents say Julio Jimenez Lopez was accused of having an open beer container. He is seen on video standing up while saying something to the officers.

That's when officer Brandon Nail, and now former officer Daisy Mazariegos, allegedly take him down and beat him.

Monday’s federal complaint names both officers, along with the city, and its police department and includes allegations of assault, battery and excessive force.

Attorneys for Lopez say they're seeking compensation for the, “Harm and damage that the officers caused."

The district attorney already filed charges against both of the officers for unlawful assault and making false statements.