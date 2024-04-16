Napa police arrest 3 in double-fatal shooting of teens

Napa police on Tuesday said they arrested a man and two women in the double-fatal shooting of two teens over the weekend.

John Nicholson Jr., 22, of Vallejo was arrested Monday and identified as the shooter, police said. He faces two counts of murder.

Jessica Whitten, 19, and Judith Adolph, 19, both of Santa Rosa were arrested early Tuesday morning and each faces a count of aiding in a felony, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:10 p.m. April 13 in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, between Laurel and Oak streets, in Napa, police said. Two females, ages 19 and 17, were found with gunshot wounds, and one died at the scene. The other victim died later at a hospital.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police have said the name of the 19-year-old victim will be released after an autopsy Thursday, and the juvenile victim's name won't be released.

Anyone who may have additional information should contact Napa PD Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.