North Bay hit with gusty winds, torrential downpours

Heavy rain and high winds slammed the North Bay on Wednesday.

Sheets of rain were blowing almost sideways near Bodega Bay. At nearby Portugese Beach, a sign warning beachgoers about the beach being one of California's deadliest swayed in the gusting winds.

Drivers across the North Bay were forced to navigate the gusty winds and rain heavy enough to affect both visibility and traction.

Others got busy shoring up their homes early with the threat of flooding looming through Friday morning.