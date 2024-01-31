bay area weather

Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Flooding, downed trees, school closures

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

With moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds in the Bay Area forecast Wednesday, we're tracking weather-related problems across the region.

Below is a running list of issues that we'll be updating during the stormy window.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Large tree falls in Saratoga, injuring girl

A girl was injured Wednesday morning when strong winds caused a large tree to fall in Saratoga, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 14000 block of Oak Place at about 8 a.m. on reports of the downed tree with a person trapped. They rescued the girl, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Santa Clara County FD
A large tree fell in Saratoga, injuring a girl Wednesday. (Jan. 31, 2024)

Sonoma County school closures

Two schools in Sonoma County closed on Wednesday ahead of expected heavy rainfall in the region.

The Sonoma County Office of Education confirmed in a notice the closure of Kashia School, a K-8 school near the coast, and SunRidge School in the Twin Hills Union School District in Sebastopol.

No other public school district or school in the county has announced a storm-related closure.

-- Bay City News

