Paul Pelosi to Be Arraigned Wednesday on DUI Collision Charges

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, will be arraigned Wednesday in Napa on charges for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 28, when his vehicle was involved in a traffic collision that injured a 48-year-old Calistoga man.

Pelosi, 82, was driving a 2021 Porsche eastbound on Walnut Lane and attempted to cross State Route 29, when his vehicle was struck by a westbound 2014 Jeep driven Jesus V. Lopez, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Pelosi's blood sample taken following the collision had a .082 percent blood alcohol content, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include driving under the Influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08 percent blood alcohol level or higher causing Injury.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in Napa County Superior Court, department three at 8:30 a.m. and will be streamed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84370297878?pwd=U0RDTjIvUjJoMnVINHhQS25CUnp5QT09, as are all arraignments.

The arraignment includes a formal reading of the charges followed by the defendant submitting a plea.

Pelosi has not been ordered by the court to personally appear at the arraignment and he may choose to appear through his defense counsel, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.