San Francisco professor wins the 112th Dipsea trail race

A San Francisco athlete and professor on Sunday won the annual Dipsea event, the oldest trail race in the country.

Ireland native and UCSF scientist Paddy O’Leary, 35, took the lead in the last mile and pulled off the victory in the 112th rendition of the foot-race in Marin County.

The 7.5 mile race started in downtown Mill Valley and finished at Stinson Beach, and there were a lot of hills in between.

O’Leary, an ultra-runner, works as a scientist in the oncology lab at UCSF.

The other finishers in the top six were all women, something race organizers said hasn’t happened since 1998.