Suspected drug dealer in Santa Rosa charged after 2 women overdose from fentanyl

Marin County prosecutors are charging a suspected drug dealer with manslaughter after two women he allegedly sold fentanyl to, overdosed.

One woman died, but the other survived after doctors put her into a medically-induced coma.

Aside from manslaughter, the Santa Rosa suspect also faces charges of selling the drugs.

This comes as more California prosecutors are going after fentanyl dealers by charging them with murder.

San Francisco plans to join that move this year. They hope the threat of harsher criminal penalties will help reduce the growing number of opioid deaths.