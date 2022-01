Police are offering a reward for information that leads to whoever vandalized a Holocaust memorial in Sonoma County.

A fountain at the Holocaust Memorial at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was knocked over and is now severely damaged.

An employee believes it happened on Jan. 7, in the middle of the day.

The same fountain was knocked over in 2020 and that case is still open.

Sonoma County is now offering a $2,500 reward to help solve the case, which could include hate crime charges.