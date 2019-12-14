Santa rosa

Santa Rosa Police Arrests Four in Bike-Theft Sting

Police said there have been numerous complaints about bicycle thefts especially in the downtown area.

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa police arrested four transients Wednesday during a bait-bicycle theft sting operation.

Police used a bait-bicycle from a local bicycle store and arrested four people for grand theft, a felony if the bike's value is more than $950.

Police advise bicycle owners to purchase a quality bicycle lock and learn the proper way to secure the bicycle.

Bicycle owners also should register the bike and maintain records that include photos, serial numbers.

Police said additional bicycle theft prevention operations are planned.

