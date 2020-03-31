coronavirus

Santa Rosa USPS Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The worker is under quarantine at home.

By Bay City News

An employee in the United States Postal Service's Annex in Santa Rosa tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is under quarantine at home, a USPS spokesman said Tuesday.

"We believe the exposure risk for other employees at the facility is low based on the guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our health department," USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. said in an email.

"To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local departments. We also will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis," Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the CDC, the World Health Organization, Surgeon General and National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated there is currently no evidence the coronavirus can be spread through the mail.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced and supplemented current cleaning protocols using disinfectant across the facility in addition to providing sanitizers, gloves and masks for employees," Ruiz said.

