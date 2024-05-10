BART

Equipment problem shuts down service between BART's Richmond and MacArthur stations

By NBC Bay Area staff

A wayside equipment problem for BART Friday morning has led to a service interruption between its Richmond station and Oakland’s MacArthur station in, the agency said. 

The interruption affects Red and Orange line service, while the Yellow, Green and Blue lines are unaffected. 

There is no bus bridge planned from Richmond to MacArthur, with BART advising riders to seek other means to get between stations. 

BART said crews are on-site working on the issue, but it is not currently clear when the issue will be resolved.

