Series of Suspected Arson Fires Prompt Evacuations in Larkspur: Police

A series of possible arson fires burning in Larkspur Saturday morning have prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes, officials said.

One blaze is burning near Holly and Hawthorne avenues, the other in the Creekside area, Marin authorities said in a 7 a.m. alert.

Homes around both fires have been evacuated.

Central Marin police and fire officials are investigating the blazes as possible arson and are searching for a suspect.

Police say a person of interest has been seen and are searching for that individual. The only description police have is a male wearing a black hoodie.