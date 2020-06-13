Larkspur

Series of Suspected Arson Fires Prompt Evacuations in Larkspur: Police

By Bay City News

Winslow Township Fire Generic Fire Tape
NBC10.com

A series of possible arson fires burning in Larkspur Saturday morning have prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes, officials said.

One blaze is burning near Holly and Hawthorne avenues, the other in the Creekside area, Marin authorities said in a 7 a.m. alert.

Homes around both fires have been evacuated.

North Bay

Napa Valley 7 hours ago

Napa Valley Reopens

reopening the bay area 13 hours ago

Bars and Gyms Reopen in Solano County

Central Marin police and fire officials are investigating the blazes as possible arson and are searching for a suspect.

Police say a person of interest has been seen and are searching for that individual. The only description police have is a male wearing a black hoodie. 

This article tagged under:

LarkspurMarin County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us