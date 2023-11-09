Sonoma schools on lockdown due to threat, sheriff's office says

Sonoma Valley and Creekside high schools in Sonoma are on lockdown due to a threat, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Both schools are located on the same campus.

Nearby Adele Harrison Middle School and Prestwood Elementary School are not under any threat, but they are also on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the schools.

"There will be a significant law enforcement presence in this area as deputies are investigating the threat," the sheriff's office said in a statement.