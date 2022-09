Firefighters are battling a two-alarm structure fire near downtown Benicia, the Vallejo Fire Department said.

The incident was reported on the 600 block of Military Street around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

13 #Vallejo Firefighters are currently assisting with a 2 alarm structure fire burning near downtown #Benicia https://t.co/vgaH2CrXMe — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) September 7, 2022