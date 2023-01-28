Benicia

Routine Maintenance May Cause Intermittent Flaring at Valero Refinery

By Bay City News

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Routine maintenance at the Valero Refinery may cause intermittent flaring over the next 24 hours, Benicia fire officials said Saturday morning.

Staff is performing routine maintenance on one of the units at the refinery and this may result in flaring, Benicia Fire said on social media.

The fire department is monitoring the situation, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Benicia
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us