Routine Maintenance May Cause Intermittent Flaring at Valero Refinery

Routine maintenance at the Valero Refinery may cause intermittent flaring over the next 24 hours, Benicia fire officials said Saturday morning.
Staff is performing routine maintenance on one of the units at the refinery and this may result in flaring, Benicia Fire said on social media.
The fire department is monitoring the situation, officials said.
