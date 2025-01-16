Vallejo authorities seek help finding suspects in young girl's shooting

Vallejo authorities are asking for the public's help in catching the suspects in the shooting of a young girl last weekend.

No arrests have been made in a gunbattle Sunday night in which the young girl was critically injured after she was caught in the crossfire as her mother happened to be driving in the area of the shootout, police said.

On Thursday, the mayor of Vallejo and police department brass will hold a news conference to address the "sad and senseless" shooting and request the public’s help in finding the persons responsible.

The girl was struck by one bullet and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Another bullet from the shootout pierced a wall of a family’s home and almost hit an 8-year-old boy sitting on a sofa.

"It was a really close call," the boy's mother said, preferring not to be identified. "I haven’t gathered my thoughts completely."

A bullet also hit resident Mario Bernal’s truck, which was parked outside his home. He says the neighborhood has become so dangerous, he keeps his kids inside all the time.