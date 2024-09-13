Join NBC Bay Area's Laura Garcia at the Notre Dame Women of Impact Luncheon.

For 16 years, Notre Dame San Jose has celebrated the contributions of women in Silicon Valley at our annual Women of Impact event. Honoring women for their vision, commitment and leadership, the event highlights their important role in our community. Funds raised provide resources to transform the future through an education that prepares young women for engagement and leadership in careers and fields where they are historically underrepresented.

This fundraising event supports tuition assistance and expands opportunities for young women to pursue leadership programs and advanced classes in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Time: 11:30am-1:30pm

Location: Hotel Signia by Hilton, San Jose

For tickets and more information visit: www.ndsj.org/woi.