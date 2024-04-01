SFO ‘deeply concerned' about Oakland International Airport's plan to add ‘San Francisco Bay' to name

Oakland International Airport is considering a name change in an attempt to boost business and air traffic.

The airport is proposing the new name be San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, which is getting pushback from San Francisco International Airport.

"For every airport name, there will be lots of differing opinions," Oakland International Airport said in a statement. "We understand and respect that our proposed name modification is both pro-Oakland and pro-jobs. We want to boost jobs and economic activity for Oakland. OAK is located on the San Francisco Bay and current travelers know of OAK’s convenience and reliability. We want others to know that our airport is also convenient to top destinations located in the San Francisco Bay Area."

The Port of Oakland, who runs the Oakland airport, said a name change would help better reflect the regional location of the East bay airport.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Meanwhile, management at San Francisco International Airport, or SFO, said the proposed name would cause confusion.

"We are deeply concerned about the potential for customer confusion and disservice that could result from this proposed renaming. SFO has operated since 1927 and has used the name ‘San Francisco Airport’ or ‘San Francisco International Airport’ for most of its history, making it immediately recognizable to customers. Given this history, we anticipate the new name being considered by the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport will cause confusion for the public, either through a misunderstanding of its physical location or its perceived relationship to SFO. This concern is only compounded considering SFO’s status as a major international gateway," San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a statement. "We request the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport not proceed with any name change that would incorporate the use of ‘San Francisco’, as this would only result in confusion and inconvenience to the traveling public we all serve."

State Sen. Scott Wiener in a post on X said "Oakland's airport should not be cutting and pasting San Francisco International Airport into its name. Please find another way to turn things around."

The name change is scheduled for a vote by port commissioners on April 11.