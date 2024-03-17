Officials announce refurbishment plans for Sonoma County airport

The Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure announced plans on Friday to refurbish a section of runway pavement and replace a deteriorating drain pipe — referred to as a storm culvert — at Charles M. Schulz airport.

These repairs come after the Federal Aviation Administration performed their most recent annual inspection and report. Annual inspections are required for all active airports in the United States.

Airport officials began proactive measures to seal affected areas and prevent additional water intrusion and further deterioration after the report was released on Jan. 12, according to a Friday press release.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The airport team has been and continues to monitor the infrastructure with a focus on areas where pavement is involved," Director of the Department of Public Infrastructure Johannes Hoevertsz said. "This proactive approach is a standard part of our maintenance routine, ensuring that we address any issues promptly to maintain safety and operational efficiency."

A full repair plan was submitted to the FAA on March 1, detailing steps to fix the drain pipe as well as the runway damage resulting from the culvert's deterioration. Repairs are expected to cost about $600,000.

It is not abnormal for annual reports like the one released on Jan. 12 to lead to repairs, Airport Manager Jon Stout

"Each year, airport officials and Department of Infrastructure personnel coordinate work to complete projects identified in this annual inspection report and within a timeframe agreed upon by the FAA," Airport Manager Jon Stout said. "The safety of the public and employees is the county's top priority, and we can rest assured that the quality of the travel experience at STS will continue to be world-class."

Repair work is expected to include replacement of the deteriorating culvert — a drainpipe that crosses under a road — as well as new pavement and the restoration of existing pavement at the site.

Culvert replacement is expected to be done in May. The replacement will take about 16 hours of work, which will continue into the night, according to the Friday press release.

These repairs may lead to flight disruptions, which will be communicated to travelers in advance.