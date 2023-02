A fire near the trackway in Oakland forced BART to suspend service Tuesday morning between its Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.

BART just before 11 a.m. reported the fire was extinguished and crews were inspecting the area for any damage. Service resumed between the two stations before 11:30 a.m.

Some service delays are expected following the incident, BART said.

BART service has resumed between Fruitvale and Coliseum. Expect residual delays in service on the Berryessa line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin/Pleasanton directions due to an earlier fire adjacent to the trackway. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 21, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.