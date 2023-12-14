Oakland car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A car crash in Oakland Wednesday morning left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

The crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Mandela Parkway, police said. Officers arrived to find one person dead in a Honda Accord and another in a Ford Fusion with injuries described as “severe.”

The person who died was later identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Samrawit Abbadura. Abbadura was a student at the College of Alameda planning to enter health care, according to the Peralta Community College District.

Investigators believe the driver of the Ford Fusion had been involved in a separate hit-and-run shortly before. They said he was speeding down 16th Street, failing to stop for two stop signs, when he hit Abbadura’s car.

Police added that the driver was detained and that the Ford was later determined stolen.

Oakland police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to reach out to 510-777-8570.