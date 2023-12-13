Lake Merritt menorah vandalized; Oakland police launch hate crime investigation

Oakland police have launched a hate crime investigation after a menorah at Lake Merritt was vandalized.

The menorah, located in the area of 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard, was vandalized early Wednesday morning, police said.

"I want to be very clear that what happened was not just an attack on Oakland's Jewish community but our entire city and our shared values," Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement. "We stand together against hate, against antisemitism and against bigotry in any form."

An investigation is ongoing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3728.