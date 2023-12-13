Oakland

Lake Merritt menorah vandalized; Oakland police launch hate crime investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

A menorah at Oakland's Lake Merritt was vandalized.
Jewish Community Relations Council

Oakland police have launched a hate crime investigation after a menorah at Lake Merritt was vandalized.

The menorah, located in the area of 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard, was vandalized early Wednesday morning, police said.

"I want to be very clear that what happened was not just an attack on Oakland's Jewish community but our entire city and our shared values," Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement. "We stand together against hate, against antisemitism and against bigotry in any form."

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3728.

