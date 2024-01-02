Oakland

Police investigating deadly shooting during a reported sideshow in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a reported sideshow in Oakland.

The shooting was reported 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said.

When officer arrived on scene they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness tells NBC Bay Area the shooting occurred during a sideshow in the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Video obtained by NBC Bay Area shows a group gathering around vehicles at an intersection. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video, which then shows people running away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact police at 510-238-3821 or the Oakland police tip line at 510-238-7950.

Oakland 23 hours ago

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver doing donuts in Oakland

Oakland Jan 1

AC Transit driver hurt after gunfire strikes bus in Oakland

Oakland Dec 29, 2023

Remembering Oakland police Officer Tuan Le

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us