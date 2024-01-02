Police investigating deadly shooting during a reported sideshow in Oakland

Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a reported sideshow in Oakland.

The shooting was reported 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said.

When officer arrived on scene they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness tells NBC Bay Area the shooting occurred during a sideshow in the area.

Video obtained by NBC Bay Area shows a group gathering around vehicles at an intersection. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video, which then shows people running away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact police at 510-238-3821 or the Oakland police tip line at 510-238-7950.