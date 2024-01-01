Pedestrian struck, killed by driver doing donuts in Oakland

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver doing donuts in an Oakland intersection early Monday morning, police said.

The collision happened at about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue, according to police.

Police said the driver doing donuts "traveled off the roadway" and struck the pedestrian on a sidewalk.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but did not survive. Their identity wasn't immediately released.

The driver took off from the scene in the vehicle, police said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at 510-777-8570.