Oakland Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings Over the Weekend

A fatal shooting in East Oakland late Sunday night marked the third homicide of the weekend in the East Bay's largest city, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Sunday shooting came on the heels of two other fatal shootings in Oakland on Saturday.

One of those shootings, at 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway, claimed the life of a man and wounded two other victims, police said. The other shooting, at 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Webster Street, sent a man to the hospital in grave condition, and that victim later died.

None of the victims' identities has been released pending notification of family.

The three homicides brought the total to 73 in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.