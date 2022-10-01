Oakland

Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of International Boulevard.

Police said that two victims were shot and were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said a third person appeared to have sustained injuries from being hit by flying glass, but was not shot.

Police said all victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police's felony assault unit at (510)238-3426.

