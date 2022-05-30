Oakland

Oakland Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Downtown

By Bay City News

OaklandPoliceFile
Getty Images

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning.

The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police.

Officers and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, but police did not release any information about how the person may have died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us