Oakland police investigate after several overnight sideshows

The Oakland Police Department said it was investigating several sideshows that happened at several places around the city early Sunday morning.

The department said it started receiving reports of sideshow activity at around 2:00 am. at areas including Claremont and College avenues, Alcatraz and Telegraph avenues, the 1200 block of Derby Avenue as well as the 700 block of Mandela Parkway.

Gunfire was also reported at several of those sideshows, the department said. The cars and spectators dispersed as officers arrived.

An investigation is now underway, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to 510-777-8570.