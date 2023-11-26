Oakland school district holds its first girls flag football championship game

The California Interscholastic Federation only recognized girls flag football as an official sport at the start of this school year — and on Sunday, the Oakland Unified School District celebrated tis first championship game.

The Oakland Tech Bulldogs beat the McClymond High Warriors 36-2 Saturday night, making OUSD history and showing everyone that the football field is also for girls.

“It’s good to be part of a team so loving, so caring,” said Ayanna McClinton, a ninth grader at Oakland Tech. “And being able to carry on a legacy, being able to say, ‘oh yeah, I was the first flag football team in Oakland.’ So yeah, it’s a good feeling.”

Athletes on both teams said they play multiple sports: basketball, softball and even cheer.

“I love it. It’s like living a double life,” said Damya Belford, the captain of the McClymmonds High School team. “I play football and I come out here and cheer. Like, I played at 4 o’clock and I’m cheering at seven.”

“Cheer is my number one spot,” said Taliyah Williams, an Oakland Tech 11th grader, “but flag might be taking that place.”

Flag football may be a new offering for California high schools, but the girls have been playing long before this year.

“I was playing sports since I was younger, playing with boys and all that,” said Aaryon Alston, an 11th grader at Oakland Tech. “I finally get to play a real flag football sport.”

While wearing the championship medal was nice, the team agreed that the true highlight of the season was finding friendship through football.

“Growing up, I always played football with my brothers,” said Williams. “I have a whole other family now.”