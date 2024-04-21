Alameda

Officials work to remove dead whale found floating near Alameda

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials continued working Sunday to remove a dead whale found floating in the bay off the shore of the Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda.

The Marine Mammal Center said that the 40-foot gray whale was first reported Saturday. Although it briefly got stuck in either mud or a sandbar Sunday morning, according to the center, the carcass later dislodged and began to float freely in the tide. 

North Atlantic right whale Apr 13

Right whale found entangled off New England in a devastating year for the vanishing species​

California Apr 10

Rescuers search off Northern California coast for young gray whale entangled in gill net

The center now plans to work with local partners, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard to tow the carcass to Angel Island State Park in order to conduct an necropsy and determine a cause of death. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The dead gray whale is not connected with the gray whale previously reported tangled in gillnet, the center said. 

This is the first reported dead whale in the San Francisco Bay Area this year, according to the center. 

This article tagged under:

Alameda
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us