Mark your calendars. Outside Lands has announced the daily schedule for its 2021 event.

Here's a look at when some of the top artists and bands will take the stage at the popular music and arts festival, which is taking place over Halloween weekend in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Friday, Oct. 29 : The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, and Glass Animals

: The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, and Glass Animals Saturday, Oct . 30 : Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug

. : Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug Sunday, Oct. 31: Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rüfüs Du Sol and Kehlani

Visit the Outside Lands website for a complete schedule.

Three-day passes – both general admission and VIP – are already sold out, according to the festival's website. Single day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.