outside lands

Outside Lands 2021: Daily Lineups Released

Here's a look at when The Strokes, Lizzo, Tame Impala and others will take the stage at the popular music and arts festival in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mark your calendars. Outside Lands has announced the daily schedule for its 2021 event.

Here's a look at when some of the top artists and bands will take the stage at the popular music and arts festival, which is taking place over Halloween weekend in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

  • Friday, Oct. 29: The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, and Glass Animals
  • Saturday, Oct. 30: Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug
  • Sunday, Oct. 31: Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rüfüs Du Sol and Kehlani

Visit the Outside Lands website for a complete schedule.

Three-day passes – both general admission and VIP – are already sold out, according to the festival's website. Single day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

