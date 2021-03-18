Outside Lands is coming back to San Francisco, but it's happening at a different time of year.

The popular music and arts festival is scheduled to take place over Halloween weekend – Oct. 29-31 – instead of August.

"The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities remains our top priority," a statement on the festival's website read. "We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest festival experience possible. As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival."

ranger dave hopes you're ready for the ultimate halloween weekend - outside lands is moving to october 29 - 31, 2021! 3-day tickets are on sale now. https://t.co/wMSL1BSTYU pic.twitter.com/9BVA7QSH8M — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) March 18, 2021

This year, some of the headliners include Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Kehlani, Vampire Weekend and Tyler, the Creator.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Last year's Outside Lands festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.