Outside Lands 2021: New Festival Dates and Lineup Released

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes are just some of the headliners for the upcoming music and arts festival in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

From left to right: Kehlani, Lizzo and Tame Impala.
Getty Images

Outside Lands is coming back to San Francisco, but it's happening at a different time of year.

The popular music and arts festival is scheduled to take place over Halloween weekend – Oct. 29-31 – instead of August.

"The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities remains our top priority," a statement on the festival's website read. "We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest festival experience possible. As guidance on openings of public gatherings is shifting rapidly, the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival."

This year, some of the headliners include Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Kehlani, Vampire Weekend and Tyler, the Creator.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Last year's Outside Lands festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

