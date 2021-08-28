Overcoming the Odds: Paralyzed Cal Rugby Player to Walk at His Graduation

In 2017, Robert Paylor was playing rugby for UC Berkeley in the NCAA National Championship Game, when the unimaginable happened.

He was carried off the field on a stretcher -- paralyzed. Paylor became a quadriplegic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Doctors had told him that he would likely never walk again.

But that's not the end his story because the same doctors were wrong.

Overcoming the odds, Paylor will take perhaps some of the most important steps of his life, walking across the stage to receive his college diploma on Sunday.

NBC Bay Area’s Terry McSweeney speaks with Paylor on his journey.

Watch the full interview in the video above.