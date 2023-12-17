sideshows

Overnight sideshows reported in 3 Bay Area cities

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sideshows were reported in several streets in three Bay Area cities overnight.

One of the sideshows happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives in Vallejo. At one point, people set a Christmas tree on fire.

Vallejo 15 hours ago

Caught on camera: Thieves ram car into Vallejo 7-Eleven

San Francisco Dec 15

Large group of thieves breaks into San Francisco restaurant

The group then moved to Oakland to 7th and Grand Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Then at around 4 a.m., it appeared the same group moved to San Francisco to DuBose and Van Ness avenues. Police were seen in the area.

It's not known at this time if there were any arrests.

This article tagged under:

sideshowsSan FranciscoOaklandVallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us