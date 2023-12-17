Overnight sideshows reported in 3 Bay Area cities

Sideshows were reported in several streets in three Bay Area cities overnight.

One of the sideshows happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives in Vallejo. At one point, people set a Christmas tree on fire.

The group then moved to Oakland to 7th and Grand Avenue.

Then at around 4 a.m., it appeared the same group moved to San Francisco to DuBose and Van Ness avenues. Police were seen in the area.

It's not known at this time if there were any arrests.