Caught on camera: Thieves ram car into Vallejo 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven store in Vallejo was recently targeted by brazen thieves.

According to the store manager, the incident happened early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of Georgia Street.

Surveillance video showed a group trying to open the locked doors of the store. When the thieves couldn’t get in, one of them backs a car into the front of the business, breaking the doors.

The surveillance video also showed the thieves making several trips to their cars before driving off.

So far, there are no arrests in the case.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Vallejo Police Department on Saturday for more information about this incident.

