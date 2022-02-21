bay area weather

Overnight Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Through Friday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The forecast for Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect beginning Tuesday and lasting each overnight through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In addition, freezing temperatures could extend overnight Tuesday and Wednesday into the East Bay, South Bay and Monterey Bay.

The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures.

Snow of one to three inches may fall Tuesday night in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherfreeze watchsub-freezing temperatures
