Palo Alto Claims Ranch Took Water From Hydrant Without Paying — Possibly for Decades

The city of Palo Alto says a large ranch on the outskirts of town has been pulling water from a fire hydrant and not paying for it — possibly for decades.

The city claims Pagemill Pastures, a boarding facility for horses located off of Page Mill Road, was not tracking the water it was taking, had not applied to use the hydrant and stuck ratepayers with the bill. The stable manager said there's no story, calling the accusation "fake news" and saying she had no further comment.

"It is lawful for folks to use water from our fire hydrants. However, folks are supposed to rent a meter, a hydrant meter from the city, to meter that use and properly pay for it, just like any water meter serving a home or a business," city official Catherine Elvert said.

The city says it has no record of the stables applying for or using a meter. It is now working with the property manager and will investigate any potential reimbursement for past water use, especially since it's been ratepayers who have been footing the bill.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is of particular concern right now because of the drought and the water supply situation, even though in any given year, in any given time, the unmetered use of water is prohibited," Elvert said.

It's unclear at this time if there will be any legal action taken. The city says it will continue to work with the property manager to square things out.