Parents remain concerned as bomb threat investigation continues at Oakland elementary school

As the FBI continues to investigate a bomb threat and possible hate crime at Oakland's Chabot Elementary, classes resumed on Wednesday.

There was extra security on hand, just one day after the school was evacuated because of a bomb threat.

The district told NBC Bay Area that around 80 to 90% of student came back. But some parents say they still don’t feel safe bringing their kids back to campus.

Lenore went to her son’s fifth grade class Wednesday in hopes of ease his mind after Tuesday’s threats and evacuation. But she said that despite the school led discussions addressing the issue and increased security, her son ultimately decided to go home.

“He is at that age now where he understands racism, understands what that feels like, so he didn’t want to stay,” she said.

They are not alone, several parents with children of color told NBC Bay Area that they kept their kids home too, fearing for their safety and mental health.

The school district is providing extra security and therapy resources this week to help students process.

“The is something that hit all of us really hard. In the 21st century, we don’t want to think that this kind of hatred and racism exist in our community and clearly it showed itself yesterday,” said Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Saskai.

What they're attempting to process is a wave of threats including a bomb threat. That appear to be a response to a school sanctioned social gathering for black, brown, and AAPI families over the weekend.

Although the event has happened for years without issue, this time it hit social media, triggering a series of racist and threatening responses from anonymous posters, who accused the group of intentionally excluding white students.

The Oakland chapter of the NAACP also visited the school Wednesday and is calling the Tuesday threats "a civil rights issue." The chapter is working with their state and national organization to address concerns.