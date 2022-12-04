Paul Pelosi Attacked

Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Attack at Kennedy Center Honors

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday in Washington.

This was Paul Pelosi’s first public appearance since he was attacked in their San Francisco home.

He was wearing a black hat and waved to the crowd during the ceremony.

On Oct 28., Paul Pelosi was beaten on his head with a hammer.

Police arrested David DePape for the attack. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

As for the honorees, President Joe Biden congratulated this year's class at the White House before the big event.

This year's Kennedy Center honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Composer Tania Leon and members of the rock band U2.

