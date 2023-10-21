Pedestrian dead after car collision north of Santa Rosa

At least one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian along Old Redwood Highway in the Larkfield-Wikiup area just north of Santa Rosa late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

At around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers were notified of a collision involving a blue Honda Civic which hit a pedestrian along Old Redwood Highway near Donna Drive. The pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.

No information regarding the identity of the crash victim was immediately available.