Driver arrested after fatal crash in Campbell

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter following a crash that killed one person and critically injured another on Thursday afternoon in Campbell.

The crash was reported about 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and Campbell Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Fabian Andres Colorado, was headed north on San Tomas Expressway when he tried to turn right onto Campbell Avenue, lost control, and struck the cement median. Colorado was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and was unable to navigate the turn, Campbell police said.

His car went into opposing lanes of traffic on Campbell Avenue and hit three vehicles before coming to a stop, according to a release from police.

A man driving one of the cars died at the scene and a woman riding with him was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other major injuries were reported in the collision.

"We would like to extend, our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said.

Two witnesses told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the top of a black tesla was smashed after a driver of a Honda Fit came flying around the corner onto Campbell Avenue and then hit the center divider.

“He just came flying, and made that turn and lost control,” said Campbell resident Roger Moratti.

Moratti and a woman, who did not show want her face on camera, say they both live and work in the area. They added that crashes are common in the area.

“Yes. every time on San Tomas Expressway, people go very fast,” the female witness said.

“Just two weeks ago, there was another accident here and someone was wrapped around that light pole,” Moratti said.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (408) 866-2101.

Bay City News contributed to the report.