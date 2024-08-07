San Jose

Pedestrian hit, killed in San Jose crash

By Bay City News

A San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in south San Jose Tuesday, according to police.

The fatal crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Camden Avenue near the Cambrian Park neighborhood, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police did not release the victim's age but said the victim was a male juvenile.

The westbound direction of Camden Avenue between Leigh and Charmeran avenues are closed, and traffic will be "heavily impacted," according to police.

Police added that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is the city's 30th fatal collision of 2024.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us