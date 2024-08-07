Pedestrian hit, killed in San Jose crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in south San Jose Tuesday, according to police.

The fatal crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Camden Avenue near the Cambrian Park neighborhood, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim's age but said the victim was a male juvenile.

The westbound direction of Camden Avenue between Leigh and Charmeran avenues are closed, and traffic will be "heavily impacted," according to police.

Police added that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is the city's 30th fatal collision of 2024.

2/ The intersection of Leigh Ave and Camden Ave is closed in all directions. Please continue to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Road diversions in the area are in place. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 7, 2024