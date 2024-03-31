Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in San Jose, police said.
First responders were in the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue after a man was struck and killed there at about 7:40 p.m. The identity of the man and more information about the collision were not immediately available.
Traffic was severely impacted and Saratoga Avenue had been closed in both directions between Kiely Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue.
