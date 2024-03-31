San Jose

Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in San Jose, police said.

First responders were in the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue after a man was struck and killed there at about 7:40 p.m. The identity of the man and more information about the collision were not immediately available.

Traffic was severely impacted and Saratoga Avenue had been closed in both directions between Kiely Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us