South San Francisco

15-Year-Old Killed in Street Racing Crash in South San Francisco

By Bay City News

Shutterstock

A driver was arrested after street racing between two vehicles in South San Francisco led to a crash that killed a 15-year-old earlier this week, police said Friday.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a crash reported in the 1200 block of Hillside Boulevard and learned two vehicles were driving west and racing each other when one vehicle went out of control and struck a wall and tree, according to police.

The 15-year-old, a passenger in the car, died while a second passenger suffered major injuries. The driver, whose name wasn't immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with negligence.

The 15-year-old's name wasn't available from the San Mateo County coroner's office as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

South San Franciscostreet racing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us