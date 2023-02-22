Elderly Man Injured in 2-Alarm Fire at Redwood City Care Home

An elderly man suffered life-threatening burn injuries in a two-alarm fire at a care home Wednesday morning in Redwood City, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported at about 3 a.m. at a single-family home in the 500 block of Cypress Street in the city's Redwood Oaks neighborhood. The home serves as an elder care facility and was occupied by three patients and two caregivers at the time of the blaze, officials said.

One elderly patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation, fire officials said. The other two patients also were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters entered the home amid thick smoke and used an infrared camera to track down the one person trapped inside. They found the person unconconscious in a bathroom, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

No further details were immediately available.